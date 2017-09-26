'Fixer Upper' is ending after Season 5, and we all need a big hug

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of the beloved “Fixer Upper” show on HGTV, announced Tuesday morning that Season 5, starting in November, would be its last.

They assured their fans it was not an easy choice, but that ultimately, it was the right one. It had nothing to do with the false rumor that Joanna was starting a makeup line, they said, and their marriage is “honestly stronger than ever.”

SWEET RELIEF. But still, it feels as if I got sucker-punched in the gut.

WHY, JOANNA, WHY?

Chip is cute in that teddy-bear kind of way, but it’s Joanna I’ll miss most. There’s just something so charming and affable about her.

You can’t help but be drawn in by her kindhearted demeanor.

I realize it sounds like I have a crush. But who wouldn’t?

I remember the first time I ever watched “Fixer Upper.”

I had just moved into an apartment with my then-boyfriend for the first time ever. (Didn’t break up, just engaged now — yay!)

It was summertime, between my sophomore and junior years of college. Besides an internship, my days were filled with a whole lot of nothin’.

Naturally, I resorted to Netflix. And being the social-media, news-reading addict I am, I wanted a nice show to play in the background.

Little did I know that six hours and a tub of cookies later, I would legitimately be hooked.

Joanna helped me realize how important your personal space is: What it can say about you; how to design it in a way that calms you and brings that nostalgic sit-around-the-fireplace type of feel.

It will be tough to say goodbye, but if it’s what the Waco, Texas, couple believe is best, then I can’t reject that.

Best wishes, Chip and Joanna. We’ll miss your gooberish ways.

