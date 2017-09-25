National Coffee Day 2017: Where to get free coffee on Sept. 29

National Coffee Day falls on a Friday this year.

And a couple of major players in the coffee slinging business are extending the greatest of “unofficial holidays” into the weekend.

Basically its like Groundhog Day and Christmas had a baby.

Both 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme will run their coffee-centric deals from Friday, Sept. 29 — the official National Coffee Day — through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Here are the deals we know of thus far.

Check back because we’ll update this list as we learn about more deals.

Cinnabon

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! pic.twitter.com/siFjvnXB4y

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 25, 2017

Get a free 12-ounce coffee all day long, no purchase necessary. The offer is good at all locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Celebrate your coffee ❤️ on #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29! Get a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/SRGV8aDfzW — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 25, 2017

Buy a medium (or larger) hot coffee and get a free medium hot coffee.

Krispy Kreme

Free next weekend? So is our coffee! Free coffee all weekend long. 9/29-10/1 (US/CAN) https://t.co/NP2Y1OtySA pic.twitter.com/5mEPg0BOyj — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 21, 2017

Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, get a free Krispy Kreme hot brewed blend in any size or a small Krispy Kreme premium iced coffee in any flavor.

Keurig

The coffee purveyor is giving 20 percent off Green Mountain brand pods and 15 percent off other drinks using the code GREENSAVINGS at checkout online at keurig.com.

McDonald’s

Wherever the weekend takes you, we’ve got a #McCafe to fuel your fun. Which will u pick? pic.twitter.com/r9o77gajOz — McDcentralPA (@McDcentralPA) September 23, 2017

Get a free medium McCafé beverage when you download (or if you already have) the McDonald’s app.

Peet’s Coffee

Purchase any bag of coffee beans and receive 25 percent off a bag of blended beans plus get a free medium drip coffee or tea.

7-Eleven

All 7Rewards members, or those who have downloaded the app, get a free coffee of any size Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Rewards members can receive one free coffee per day.

Wawa

Any-size coffee is $1 at convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

