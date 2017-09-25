National Coffee Day 2017: Where to get free coffee on Sept. 29

National Coffee Day falls on a Friday this year.
And a couple of major players in the coffee slinging business are extending the greatest of “unofficial holidays” into the weekend.
Basically its like Groundhog Day and Christmas had a baby.
Both 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme will run their coffee-centric deals from Friday, Sept. 29 — the official National Coffee Day — through Sunday, Oct. 1.
Here are the deals we know of thus far.
Check back because we’ll update this list as we learn about more deals.
Cinnabon
Get a free 12-ounce coffee all day long, no purchase necessary. The offer is good at all locations.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Buy a medium (or larger) hot coffee and get a free medium hot coffee.
Krispy Kreme
Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1, get a free Krispy Kreme hot brewed blend in any size or a small Krispy Kreme premium iced coffee in any flavor.
Keurig
The coffee purveyor is giving 20 percent off Green Mountain brand pods and 15 percent off other drinks using the code GREENSAVINGS at checkout online at keurig.com.
McDonald’s
Get a free medium McCafé beverage when you download (or if you already have) the McDonald’s app.
Peet’s Coffee
Purchase any bag of coffee beans and receive 25 percent off a bag of blended beans plus get a free medium drip coffee or tea.
7-Eleven
All 7Rewards members, or those who have downloaded the app, get a free coffee of any size Friday, Sept. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Rewards members can receive one free coffee per day.
Wawa
Any-size coffee is $1 at convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
Kids get in free to these San Diego attractions in October
Amazon’s Top 25 toys for the 2017 holidays
Got a 4th grader? Get a free national parks pass
Comments