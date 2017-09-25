Cheap and easy DIY Halloween costumes for you or your kid

Thank you, Macklemore, for making thrift shopping cool. You have saved the lives of innocent credit cards everywhere, especially around Halloween.
But now the hardest part is deciding on a costume.
No worries, Michelle and Leeann with All the Moms are here to make your life easier.
5 DIY costumes under $20
1. Pregnant Kate Middleton
What you’ll need:
- Pillow
- Tiara
- Paper bag
How: Stuff a pillow under your shirt or dress, carry a paper barf bag, and then pop a tiara on. Bam! You’re pregnant Kate Middleton dealing with morning sickness.
2. The Bachelor
What you’ll need:
- White button-up shirt
- Jeans
- A dozen roses
- Optional: Little Tikes car
How: Unbutton the white shirt, roll the jeans for a more fitted, stylish look and hand the kiddo some red roses. If he has a play car to hop in, have him ride it house to house. The next bachelor is professional race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., from Scottsdale, Ariz.
3. Chip and Joanna Gaines
What you’ll need for Chip:
- Loose-fitted ‘dad’ jeans
- Carpenter boots
- Carpenter belt
- White tee
- Sheet of shiplap
What you’ll need for Joanna:
- Skinny jeans
- Shirt that flows
- Knee-high boots
- Dark brown or black wig
- Hoop earrings
- Mason Jar
How: You’ll need two people for this one. Have ’em get dressed and carry their accessories (mason jar and shiplap). Want to really go over the top? Watch a few episodes and memorize a few lines for the kids to recite at each house. This could be funny back-and-forth banter or even recommendations for house renovations! (Careful not to insult, though!)
4. Beauty and the Beast’s “I need 6 eggs”
What you’ll need:
- Maxi skirt
- Bedsheet
How: Put the skirt on and place the bed sheet over your head! For giggles, go the extra mile and have an extra person carry a dozen eggs while saying, “It’s too expensive!”
5. A meme
What you’ll need:
- A cardboard box
- Box cutter or scissors
- Sharpie
How: Cut a cardboard square, then cut a square inside of that square, resulting in a frame. Leave some room along the top and bottom borders to write out a funny meme phrase. Your or the kid can proceed to make a funny meme facial expression throughout the whole night!
That’s what we’ve got for you! Have more DIY ideas? Feel free to leave ideas in the comments or on the All the Moms Facebook page.
This story was adapted from a story by Melissa Farley on azcentral.com.
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
Mickey’s Halloween Party at Disneyland: 5 tips for novices
Freeform’s ’13 Nights of Halloween’ lineup has arrived!
Halloween means creepy clowns are back
Come to the dark side with LEGO’s most expensive set ever created
Comments