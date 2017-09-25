Did your children's' school fail this distracted-driving report card?

Parents, listen up. Put down the cell phone. Researchers found 88 percent of drivers are guilty of using their phone in school zones.

And one in eleven schools nationwide sits within 500 feet of busy roads and intersections, according to Yale research.

Within those busy areas, 4.4 million students attend school. A new study revealed those kids are six times more likely to be hit by a distracted driver.

That’s why California dad Jonathan Matus, Zendrive CEO and researcher, mapped the most dangerous distracted-driving roads in the United States.

My sons’ school received a ‘D’ grade when it came to distracted driving. That’s simply not acceptable.

Four common threads the study discovered:

Matus’ study discovered four commonalities of distracted drivers near schools.

Urban schools in every county are, “riskier.” One-in-three drivers exhibit unsafe drop-off or pick-up behavior in school zones. The most dangerous time near schools is picking kids up from after-school activities between 4 and 5 p.m. Afternoon pick-up is 40 percent more dangerous during peak times from 2 to 5 p.m. than morning drop-off peak times.

Some scary data may make you drop the phone

Scores were compiled using data and analytics collected from phone sensors using Milliman software.

The software offers “insights on how smartphone-based telematics can detect human behavior, while hardware telematics only measures vehicular motion,” Matus told AlltheMoms.com.

The study revealed that behind-the-wheel phone users are 20 times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision.

Using hard-braking, acceleration and movement sensors, they ranked each school on an A+ through F grading scale. The number of occurrences determined grades.

Overall, state grades were calculated using an average given to schools within the state.

California and Florida were the only two states who received an ‘F’ grade. North Carolina and Montana had the highest number of ‘A+’ grades.

How did states stack up?

Matus said it’s his hope parents will take failing grades to their local school boards and law enforcement for improvement.

‘A’ grade: 13 states, including Hawaii ‘B’ grade: 10 states ‘C’ grade: 11 states ‘D’ grade: 13 states ‘E’ grade: 1 state- Alaska, hasn’t been fully mapped yet. ‘F’ grade: 2 states

“It’s their duty to keep our kids safe. And now we can give them a scorecard and keep them accountable and help them focus the resources to areas that really need that attention,” Matus said in a statement.

You can check your kid’s school distracted driving grade using this interactive map on Zendrive. I’m taking this to the school board at my kid’s school.

Watch: Researcher Jonathan Matus explains technology used in the study.

