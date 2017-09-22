Moms group boycotts 'Roseanne' reboot over gender-fluid child

The people who made “Roseanne” one of America’s most-watched shows during the late ’80s were thrilled with news of its return to TV.

But that’s changed now that details have leaked about the casting. Specifically, that daughter Darlene’s son would be a “gender-creative” character.

Meet gender-creative Mark

Fox News obtained casting call notes and reported the character description of 9-year-old Mark:

“Effeminate, sensitive and display(ing) qualities of both male and female young child traits.”

One Million Moms, a group dedicated to campaigns against immorality, vulgarity and profanity in entertainment and media, called the casting choice “child exploitation at its worst.”

“No child should be introduced to the experience of mental disorders,” read a petition on the mom site. The group’s “I will not watch” petition, which has garnered 8,100 signatures since its launch Sept. 14, is headlined, “‘Roseanne’ reboot promotes transgender agenda.”

Beacon of hope vs. mental disorder

ABC has not responded to the petition.

But Out magazine has. In particular to the Million Moms assertion that ABC is “glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder.”

Out says:

“What this character actually represents is a historic step forward for diversity. Mark will be the youngest gender-fluid character on television and, for a generation of kids who struggle with their gender identity, he’ll be a beacon of hope. So screw these moms, don’t invite them to your neighborhood potluck, and join us in celebrating this step forward for TV representation.”

Connors coming to you in 2018

ABC announced that the blue-collar Connors will be back on the air in 2018. The series was the most watched television program in America in 1989 and 1990.

The original cast is set to return, including: Roseanne Barr, husband Dan (John Goodman), daughters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) and son, D.J. (Michael Fishman.) Wacky sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) returns as does Sarah Chalke, who assumed the role of Becky during some seasons of the the series, but will return in a different role.

