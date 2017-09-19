6 questions ‘This is Us’ Season 2 must answer

The season premiere of “This is Us” is only days away.

The show has been on hiatus, leaving us nowhere to put our pent-up emotions and churning with unanswered questions. We need to be put out of our misery.

Relief will arrive when the show premieres on NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 26. We want the show to do what it does best: Make us FEEL!

We’ve already relived some memorable scenes from Season 1.

And now, we want answers. Specifically, to these six questions.

1. When/where/how does Jack die?

We’ve known from the show’s start that Jack Pearson, head of the Pearson family, dies. We just don’t know how or exactly when, and we wish it didn’t have to happen because we LOVE him. Love. Love. Love.

It didn’t happen at the finale of Season 1, thanks to all that is holy. It is the BIG question, the thread that pulls us along.

We’ve come to understand from flashbacks to Jack’s funeral that it happens when the kids (The Big Three) are teens.

2. How close is Jack and Rebecca’s separation to the timing of Jack’s death?

I know. We don’t want to even think about his death. But here we are, anyway. The season finale ended with Jack and Rebecca separating after Jack drunk punched his wife’s bandmate in the nose (who deserved it.) Because this…

But then he told his wife (who so didn’t deserve it) that a 40-year-old woman singing in bars was embarrassing.

The next morning, they share some touching words, but our favorite couple ended the season further apart than ever. Will they patch things up before Jack goes off and dies?

3. Why does Kate think she’s responsible for her dad’s death?

Last Jack death question, I promise. Kate’s brother, Randall, encouraged her to open up to her boyfriend, Toby (now fiancé), about their dad’s death, so she does with these chilling words:

“You remember when I told you I couldn’t talk about my dad’s death? Well, that’s because I… it’s my fault. I’m the reason he’s dead.”

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? We need to know. And is that why she has a portion of her dad’s ashes in an urn at her house?

Quit dinkin’ around, writers. Tell us in Season 2.

4. How and when do Rebecca and Jack’s best friend (pffft), Miguel, become a couple?

Rebecca and Miguel are friends. He doesn’t refer to her as Jack’s ol’ ball and chain, and that’s nice. And once, Miguel told Jack he’s jealous of the relationship he has with his wife.

But how did Rebecca and Miguel go from getting along to being married? Did the two friends turn to each other in grief after Jack died?

Oops. I broke my promise not to bring up Jack’s death.

5. What demons could Rebecca be hiding?

We know Jack isn’t perfect, as we’ve seen that he develops a drinking problem. And we know Rebecca wasn’t exactly on the up and up when she kept Randall from knowing his birth father for 36 years (she even kept it secret that she knew Randall’s birth father from her own husband).

But there was another scene in the first season in which Randall is hallucinating while accidentally high on a magic mushroom smoothie, his wise dad telling him his mother had good intentions but poor judgment.

Randall peered through the window of the family cabin to see his mother frantically locking cabin doors and windows, doing her best to keep the family safe.

So are there more chinks in the armor of Mrs. Rebecca Pearson in store for us? You know, besides marrying her father’s best friend and hiding the identity of her adopted son’s birth father? Seems like there could be more.

6. Kevin and Sophie as couple: Why hide it from the family, especially Kate?

Now, we know from a sneak-peek leak that Kevin and his childhood sweetheart/ex-wife Sophie reunite in the first episode of Season 2.

According to an exclusive by ET online, Kevin and Sophie sit in a coffee shop and argue about whether to tell the family they’re a couple again.

Kevin asks why Sophie doesn’t just sit with his family at the opening of a play he’s in. She tells him she’ll just sit in the back and slip out before the bows. Sophie says:

“…Successfully avoiding the entire Pearson clan, especially Kate.”

Oh, this is gonna be good.

We’ve had hints that Kate and Sophie have history, and we know Kevin and Kate are close. Verrrrry close. They’re twins, after all.

Internet rumors have it that Sophie was among the girls fat-shaming Kate at the pool during her tween years.

Kevin thinks everything will work out fine. Sophie is unconvinced.

So are we. This is “This is Us.”

Someone will be left in tears.

Probably us.

