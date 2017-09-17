Mona Lisa helps you get ahead of breast cancer in this app

Ladies, I know how embarrassing it can be to talk about breast health. I’m a very guarded person when it comes to my body. But it’s necessary.

One in eight. Remember that statistic. Breast cancer is affecting younger women in staggering numbers today.

Like my best friend, who just had her first round of chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Thats’ why Worldwide Breast Cancer founder and creator of the ‘Know Your Lemons’ breast cancer education and awareness campaign Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont unveiled a new app coming in November to help you stay abreast of breast changes.

There’s an app for that

Need directions? There’s an app for that. Need cooking tips? There’s an app for that too.

Now, there’s an app to educate women how to do self-check breast exams.

Ellsworth-Beaumont told AlltheMoms.com the app is designed with custom screenings for the individual user. It also helps assemble an action plan, she said.

In a whimsical touch, app guides Mona Lisa and Napoleon help you navigate through the confusing signs of breast cancer. And what to do after you find a concern.

Key features in the app

The ‘Know your Lemons’ app has five key functions.

1. EXAM COACH

Mona Lisa or Napoleon walks women through exams

2. Risk profile

Tailored around specific risk factors for individual women

3. Screening plan

Action plan for if a concern is found

4. Save a life

Access to medical professionals with one click

5. Lemon shop

Get customized gear delivered right to your front door

Every function is custom-designed for the user with her personal information.

Embarrassment-free, monthly reminders

The coaches, like Mona Lisa, will walk you through your monthly breast exams, at home. Embarrassment-free.

She will gently remind you at the most appropriate time of the month that it’s time to do a self-check, Ellsworth-Beaumont told AlltheMoms.com.

The best time for a self-check? Shortly after your menstrual cycle ends.

Access to medical professionals with one click

If you find something concerning, the app provides access to FDA-approved medical professionals with one click.

They can schedule a mammogram with a provider in your area who accepts your insurance in less than five minutes.

Your information is available to health professionals from the app. No need for awkward conversations you may not feel comfortable with.

Then the app directs you to what comes next: knowing other signs and seeking support, said Ellsworth-Beaumont.

Next steps for the app

They have an iOS version in English ready to go, but it’s not yet available for Android or in other languages.

“Our challenge now is to raise funds to launch in Android and in other languages and countries,” Ellsworth-Beaumont told AlltheMoms.com.

You can help by visiting the ‘Know Your Lemons’ Kickstarter here.

