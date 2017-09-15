Should students be tested for underage drinking at games?

Editor’s Note: This story has been shortened and condensed from an article on NorthJersey.com by William Westhoven.

High school officials pulled about 75 students from the stands of a high school football game in Randolph, N.J., sequestered them in classrooms and sent them to area emergency rooms on suspicion of alcohol use.

A strong odor of alcohol in the student section of the stands, visibly intoxicated students and social media posts of students drinking at a party before the game all played into the district’s decision to have the students tested, Jennifer A. Fano, district superintendent, said in a prepared statement.

After the game, some parents and students expressed anger, saying the testing order caused confusion for both parents and medical personnel at area hospitals.

“We do apologize to those good students, those good actors who did not drink, are testing negative and were subject to all this,” Al Matos, the board of education president, said. “But I hope they understand this was done in order to ensure they got home safely.”

