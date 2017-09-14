ALERT: Those HOT COPS will make a calendar for hurricane relief

I REPEAT: THE HOT COPS ARE MAKING A CALENDAR, AND THE PROCEEDS GO TO HURRICANE IRMA RELIEF.

I’ll rewind a bit for those out of the loop…

As first responders rushed to the aid of residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma, they posted selfies.

One selfie from the Gainesville, Fla., Police Department caused a stir among women nationwide.

On Sept. 10, three officers posted a selfie with the caption:

“Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering…part of the night crew getting ready to do some work.” -Gainesville Police Department

The immediate reaction was enough to make their chief blush.

People suggested that a calendar with the officers and puppies would go a long way toward hurricane relief.

Married women offered up their single sisters, cousins and friends.

One woman even reminded us why we should always wear clean underwear.

The uproar caught the attention of police officers in Knoxville, Tenn., who then challenged women to donate to hurricane-relief efforts. AND they had a dog.

Gainesville police shared Knoxville’s post, saying essentially, “Bring it.”

Sarasota, Fla., police officers got in on the fun.

“Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us.” -Sarasota Police Department

The original post has been shared more than 276,000 times and got more than 182,000 comments. But the police had to set the record straight.

Brace yourself…

Ladies, it may break your heart to hear that ONLY ONE of the men is single.

Officers Nordman and Hamill are married.

“MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.” -Gainesville Police Department

Officer Rengering is the only single man in this bunch.

“We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.” -Gainesville Police Department

But they weren’t ready to let go of the joke: “On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.”

It’s not too late to help

If you want to help Hurricane Irma relief efforts, the police departments suggest you do so at the Community Foundation of North Central Florida website.

After you make a contribution, check out more of these good-looking officers over at their Facebook page.

I have just one question left for the Gainesville Police Department: When can I order my calendar?

Watch: Gainesville police photo that went viral

