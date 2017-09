Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' lineup has arrived!

Ready? Set those DVRs.

The non-stop marathon of family-friendly Halloween movies on Freeform begins Oct. 19. The annual line up of 13 evenings of prime-time movies has been announced, with a “Hocus Pocus” marathon on Halloween.

The 13 nights include a mix of movies for little ones who like their monsters more furry than frightening, and a Tim Burton marathon day on Monday, Oct. 23, for older kids who prefer a dose of dark kookiness.

There’s also a whole lotta Johnny Depp with “Alice in Wonderland,” “Dark Shadows,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

Thursday, Oct. 19

7 a.m. “Last Man Standing”

7:30 a.m. “Spooky Buddies”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “The Middle”

Noon “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

2:35 p.m. “The Haunted Mansion”

4:40 p.m. “The Addams Family”

6:45 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

Midnight “ParaNorman”

Friday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”

11a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “The Middle”

Noon “The Haunted Mansion”

2:10 p.m. “The Addams Family”

4:15 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

6:20 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

8:30 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

Midnight “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”

Saturday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. “Edward Scissorhands”

9:30 a.m. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”

12:30 p.m. “Fun Size”

2:35 p.m. “Matilda”

4:40 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

7:10 p.m. “The Addams Family”

9:15 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

11:25 p.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Sunday, Oct. 22

7 a.m. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”

10:05 a.m. “Matilda”

12:10 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

2:20 p.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

5 p.m. “The Addams Family”

7:05 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

9:15 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

11:25 p.m. “Alice in Wonderland” (2010)

Monday, Oct. 23

7 a.m. “Last Man Standing”

7:30 a.m. “Frankenweenie”

TIM BURTON MARATHON

11 a.m. “Edward Scissorhands”

1:35 p.m. “Alice in Wonderland”

4:10 p.m. “Dark Shadows”

6:50 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

9:20 p.m. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Midnight “Frankenweenie”

Tuesday, Oct. 24

7 a.m. “Edward Scissorhands”

11 a.m. “Fun Size”

1 p.m. “The Haunted Mansion”

3 p.m. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:40 p.m. “The Addams Family”

6:45 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

Midnight “Teen Witch”

Wednesday, Oct. 25

7 a.m. “Last Man Standing”

7:30 a.m. “Teen Witch”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “Twilight”

2:25 p.m. “The Addams Family”

4:30 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

6:35 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

8:45 p.m. “Men in Black”

Midnight “Bewitched”

Thursday, Oct. 26

7 a.m. “Last Man Standing: Halloween Special”

7:30 a.m. “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “Bewitched”

1:30 p.m. “The Haunted Mansion”

3:35 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

6:05 p.m. “Men in Black”

8:20 p.m. “Dark Shadows”

Midnight “The Haunted Mansion”

Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. “Dark Shadows”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “The Middle”

Noon “Sleepy Hollow”

2:25 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

4:35 p.m. “Men in Black”

6:50 p.m. “The Addams Family”

8:55 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

Midnight “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. “Spooky Buddies”

9:05 a.m. “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

11:10 a.m. “The Addams Family”

1:20pm “Addams Family Values”

3:30pm “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:10pm “Hocus Pocus”

7:20pm “Disney/Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”

9:25pm “Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University”

11:55pm “ParaNorman”

Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls”

9:10 a.m. “ParaNorman”

11:20 a.m. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1 p.m. “Hook”

4:15 p.m. “Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”

4:45 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

6:55 p.m. “Disney/Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.”

9 p.m. “Disney/Pixar’s Monsters University”

11:30 p.m. “Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!”

Midnight “Frankenweenie”

Monday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “Dark Shadows”

2 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

4:30 p.m. “The Addams Family”

6:40 p.m. “Addams Family Values”

8:50 p.m. “Hocus Pocus”

Midnight “Hocus Pocus”

Tuesday, Oct. 31

7 a.m. “Last Man Standing”

7:30 a.m. “Hocus Pocus”

11 a.m. “The Middle”

11:30 a.m. “The Middle”

Hocus Pocus Marathon

Noon-11pm “Hocus Pocus”

