Serena Williams names her daughter 'Junior' and we love it

In terms of baby-naming trends, parents bestowing dad’s name on their son is nothing new.

But giving a baby girl the moniker “Junior?”

Highly unusual.

And totally bada**.

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian unveiled the first pics of their nearly two-week-old daughter, Alexis Olympian Ohanian Jr. on Wednesday.

And she is, naturally, adorable.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

But her name? Powerful.

“We had a lot of complications, but look what we got. We got a baby girl… Junior,” Williams says in a sweet video compilation, posted on her site.

Granted, this is not the first time in history that a daughter has been dubbed junior.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt named their firstborn Anna Eleanor Roosevelt Jr.

And there is, of course, Caroline Herrera Jr., daughter of fashionista Carolina Herrera.

But typically the designation “Jr.” or “II” or even the “III” has been reserved for male progeny.

Why? I don’t know.

But my guess is it all started with the monarchs in Europe and England.

Male children were more prized than their female counterparts, and it was very common for the first-born son (and heir to the throne) to carry the name of his father or some other ancestor.

One notable exception to this long-standing trend was Queen Elizabeth II, and bravo to that.

The point is this: there is something strong, powerful, prized in the designation “Junior” or “II” or the “III.”

And I utterly love that Serena Williams, a 5-time Wimbledon tennis champion who is a living embodiment of the words “strong,” “powerful,” and “beautiful” chose — with her husband — to gift her child an equally commanding name.

Maybe this is the start of an all-new baby naming trend?

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

