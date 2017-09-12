Nintendo fans: Your prayers have been answered with this 'reset'

Nintendo fans, rejoice. The gaming giant announced it is increasing production through the end of the year on the Super NES Classic Edition.

Nintendo plans to increase production on the sold-out system when it hits store shelves on Sept. 29.

It will continue to ship the devices through the New Year, according to a Nintendo statement released Tuesday.

I have to say, the geeky 1985 kid in me is beyond ecstatic. I might have loved my Nintendo more than my Atari. Maybe.

Back by popular demand

The retro gaming system – albeit a miniature version that fits in the palm of your hand – is on pre-sale for $79.99.

You can order yours at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart and Toys ‘R’ Us.

In its statement, Nintendo said, “Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves.”

It’s not even out yet and it’s already being dubbed the “hottest holiday gift” according to Time.

Retailers have shown a Sold Out status on the Classic NES game console since the day sales opened.

Don’t overpay, Nintendo president said

The news comes one day after an interview with Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America President, who advised consumers not to purchase on overpriced secondary markets.

Fils-Aime said, “I would strongly urge you not to overbid on a SNES Classic on any of the auction sites.”

“You shouldn’t pay more than $79.99.” Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America President

The NES Classic Edition was announced in the summer of 2016 and went on sale in November in time for the holidays. Nintendo discontinued it in April 2017.

What is the Super NES Classic?

It’s basically an upgraded replica of the 1990s Super NES 16-bit gray-and-purple console, but pint-sized.

It’s 5 inches wide, 4 inches long and 1.6 inches tall.

Gone are the days of loading cartridge after cartridge: 21 classic games with high-definition graphics are built into the console.

The gaming system will come with a pair of replica controllers.

Games I can’t wait to play again: Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario World, Pac-Man, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Yoshi’s Island.

See the full list at end of the story.

Fun for the entire family

Nintendo said it isn’t just banking on nostalgia to drum up sales.

In February it released Nintendo Switch, which works like a portable gaming device that connects to a TV-linked game console.

Nintendo of America President Fils-Aime said he hopes parents will share their love of games with their kids.

I’ve already started sharing my excitement with my tiny humans.

Nintendo Super NES Classic full game list

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III (hence renamed Final Fantasy VI)

(hence renamed Final Fantasy VI) F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda : A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Have you pre-ordered yours yet? I just did!

