Ludacris rapping 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' book is disgustingly cute

There’s something really special about watching dads bond with their kids or just doing dad things in general.

And I guarantee when you watch Ludacris (father of three) freestyle rap the kids book “Llama Llama Red Pajama,” you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

Host J Cruz of Los Angeles radio station Power 106 The Cruz Show has had several rappers on to freestyle the children’s book. They include D.R.A.M.,— who literally had to stop rapping while he burst into laughter (0:53 in the video) — Lil Yachty, Desiigner, Migos, Jeezy and now, Ludacris.

At one point, Ludacris appears to almost break character and laugh, but he sticks to it because he’s a pro – DUH.

His giant smile extends ear to ear, and it’s so genuine and radiant, it’s infectious.

I can just feel my inner-teenage self gushing.

You really can’t watch it without smiling.

Apparently, the host Cruz was roaming a Barnes & Noble before the birth of his own child when he grabbed the book, opened it and began reading it as a rap, Lauren Ready of USA Today reported.

“I thought this might be it,” Cruz told her. “So, we started asking artists, ‘Hey can you read this on beat?’ and we just started having fun with it.”

Want to know more? Check out Lauren Ready’s USA Today coverage.

Watch Ludacris rap ‘Llama Llama Red Pajama’

Watch several artists rap ‘Llama Llama’

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook