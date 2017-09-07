Iowa Hawkeye fans win our hearts by waving to sick kids in hospital

All college football teams have their own traditions, from running a buffalo around the field in Colorado to the Hawaii team doing the Haka war dance.

But this year, a new tradition started at the University of Iowa after a simple suggestion by an ordinary mom on a Facebook fan site.

The results are amazing.

And we dare you not to cry.

That suggestion was for the 68,000+ fans attending Hawkeye football games to wave to the kids in the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

It’s cafe has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the stadium.

The suggestion went viral.

Last Saturday, the stadium full of fans turned toward the hospital windows at the end of the 1st quarter and waved at the families watching from their rooms.

The images, like this one captured by a fan in the stands and posted on Twitter, are enough to give you goosebumps.

Hawkeye fans turn and wave to the Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. New tradition this year. Iowa proud. pic.twitter.com/S3FWHEm2vs — Matt (@twilek7225) September 2, 2017

Now that’s a tradition that everyone can get behind.

Check out this video from WHO-TV and The Des Moines Register.

