Dwayne Johnson meets with young fan who saved 2-year-old brother from drowning

A+ to whoever is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s publicist, because I don’t think anyone could love the man more right now.

In late August, Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account of a young fan: 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor from Michigan.

The boy found his two-year-old brother face-down in a family pool, and was able to save his life using CPR techniques he learned by watching his favorite movie: ‘San Andreas,’ starring — you guessed it — The Rock.

Johnson caught wind of the story and being the literal GIANT ANGEL that he is, invited O’Connor and his family to the set of his new movie Skyscraper, which is filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Upon arriving to set, Jacob and his family were greeted with a “Welcome” banner and a boatload’s worth of FREE chocolate and candy.

Understandably, the young boy’s mom broke down into tears.

Now whether that was out of happiness for her son or the sight of Johnson’s statuesque hot bod, we’ll never know… but my bet’s on the latter.

And as if this little boy’s heroic actions weren’t sweet enough?

GET THIS –

The boy wore a shirt with an iron-on image on the back of Johnson holding his two dogs, Brutus and Hobbs, whom he had rescued from the pool awhile back.

Brutus has since passed, and Johnson said in an Instagram post the shirt really “got me in the gut” and that he and the rest of the world were so proud of Jacob.

HECK YES WE ARE, JACOB. Keep being the sweet and brave young man you are.

#JACOBFANCLUBFORLIFE

