Dwayne Johnson meets with young fan who saved 2-year-old brother from drowning

A+ to whoever is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s publicist, because I don’t think anyone could love the man more right now.
In late August, Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account of a young fan: 10-year-old Jacob O’Connor from Michigan.
The boy found his two-year-old brother face-down in a family pool, and was able to save his life using CPR techniques he learned by watching his favorite movie: ‘San Andreas,’ starring — you guessed it — The Rock.
Johnson caught wind of the story and being the literal GIANT ANGEL that he is, invited O’Connor and his family to the set of his new movie Skyscraper, which is filming in Vancouver, Canada.
This story grabbed my heart. 10yr Jacob O'Connor found his little 2yr old brother, Dylan laying facedown in their pool. He pulled his little brother out and started CPR & chest compressions. He saved little Dylan's life. Jacob said he learned how to do this by watching me in his favorite movie, SAN ANDREAS. I'm so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy's heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob's hand…
Upon arriving to set, Jacob and his family were greeted with a “Welcome” banner and a boatload’s worth of FREE chocolate and candy.
Understandably, the young boy’s mom broke down into tears.
Now whether that was out of happiness for her son or the sight of Johnson’s statuesque hot bod, we’ll never know… but my bet’s on the latter.
And as if this little boy’s heroic actions weren’t sweet enough?
GET THIS –
The boy wore a shirt with an iron-on image on the back of Johnson holding his two dogs, Brutus and Hobbs, whom he had rescued from the pool awhile back.
Brutus has since passed, and Johnson said in an Instagram post the shirt really “got me in the gut” and that he and the rest of the world were so proud of Jacob.
Jacob was super nervous and shy the whole time we hung out, so it was fun getting him to laugh and talk. He threw me for an unexpected spin when he showed up on set wearing a shirt that he proudly made with my bull insignia on the front and on the back was the picture of me holding our two puppies, Brutus and Hobbs, after I rescued them from our pool. Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut. Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life. What a special day. What a special kid. Thanks Jacob for being awesome and for being the kind of person we all aspire to be. ~ DJ
HECK YES WE ARE, JACOB. Keep being the sweet and brave young man you are.
#JACOBFANCLUBFORLIFE
Comments