Human kindness flows: Mom donates 1,000 ounces of breast milk to Harvey babies

A Missouri mother watched as flood waters from Hurricane Harvey washed away security and the life people knew.

She wanted to do something.

She did what she did all day long. Only she shared it.

Danielle Palmer of Owensville, Mo., donated more than 1,000 ounces of her breast milk for Harvey victims.

Palmer was already pumping her daily breast milk supply. Her youngest son, Truett, was born with a congenital heart defect and was at the moment feeding through an IV. It was Palmer’s speech therapist who suggested she donate the milk to families in Houston in need of breast milk, she told news station WUSA 9.

“I know there are mothers who want to feed their babies breast milk who can’t. And it’s better than ruining or tossing [the milk] out. So, at least, Truett and I can share some love in that aspect.”

Palmer’s milk will find its way through non-profit Guiding Star Missouri to families who lost their frozen supply when power went out. Or to moms whose pumps floated away with rising flood waters. Or moms who are unable to produce milk now because of the trauma of the hurricane.

3 organizations helping breastfeeding moms in Harvey’s wake

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services offers a hotline: 855-550-6667.

Moms needing #breastfeeding assistance and/or safe water, formula — call the Lactation Support Hotline or visit https://t.co/Qm3PP7GXgK. pic.twitter.com/9qAmNj0t2o — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) August 27, 2017

Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association offers support for breastfeeding moms inside and outside of Texas: 800-313-6141.

Texas Diaper Bank is collecting breast pumps: 210-731-8118.

