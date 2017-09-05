Football widow? There's a club for that, but you don't need to join it

True story. While standing in line to get coffee, I overhead two women, maybe in their 30s, talking about how much they hated this time of year.

They called themselves “football widows.”

As a wife and football fan, I am blown away at the amount of chatter over #footballwidow on social media. There is even a Football Widows Club. The common thread:

“Alone August thru (sic) January? Time to eat, drink, shop and have more fun than our guys.”

Really? Why not learn the game and watch it with them?

The club got sidelined in one city

Apparently, I’m not the only wife who thinks Football Widows Club is bizarre.

In Arizona, a group of women attempted to similarly create Glendale’s Football Widow’s Club in 2013. It never took off.

“I’m sorry. We didn’t get enough interest in this club to continue,” the organizer stated on the city’s website.

Sure, plenty of men obsess a little too much during football season. Like the New York father of two who squandered $150,000 on fantasy football. The 12-year addiction destroyed his marriage.

Football is more popular than baseball, according to a Gallup Poll. And that doesn’t take fantasy football into consideration, with both men and women participating.

According to Fantasy Sports Trade Association, the average fantasy football player spends $556 a year. I love me some pigskin, but for that amount, I’m getting great seats at an Arizona State University Sun Devil game or New England Patriots game.

Women AND men have some work to do

Dr. Marianne Brandon, a relationship expert, says women can take advantage of their partner’s football obsession.

Separate space and interests are essential. Think about taking up a hobby. Talk honestly to one another when it crosses the obsessive line.

Consider if football can be enjoyable to you as well. Learn about the game and why he loves it so much.

Offer alternatives and schedules. Balance is important, couples need times of closeness and separation.

It takes two, right?

On “Family Minute with Mark Merrill,” the radio DJ, who is a big sports fan, and former NFL player coach Tony Dungy offer men the following advice.

Spend time with your wife before games and get her interested in football.

Make out a schedule together. Map out most important games and life events as a couple.

Consider each other’s interest. Be conscious of when it’s more important to be there for your spouse and record games.

Football season, here we come, ready or not. My DVR is ready. Is yours?

Watch: The death of marriage during football season parody

Watch: ‘Family Minute’ gives men advice to stop making ‘Football Widows’

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.