Chick-fil-A offers FREE breakfast in September. For REAL!
Credit: Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A really wants you to try their breakfast.
You can get one of three breakfast-meal entrees any day in September for free, no purchase necessary.
Sample the new Chick-fil-A nuggets or sausage-topped Hash Brown Scramble, which debuted last month. Or stick with the tried-and-true Chicken Biscuit. For lighter fare, get the Egg White Grill.
Is there a catch? App-slolutely
Yes. You don’t get something without giving something.
But in this digital, app-crazy age, it’s nothing you haven’t seen before. You need to have the Chick-fil-A One mobile app. Otherwise:
- Download the app.
- Create an account, thus giving Chick-fil-A a chance to tempt you with more free food offerings, meaning more frequent visits to the chain.
- Claim your free breakfast item through the app during breakfast hours (before 10:30 a.m.) any day through Sept. 30.
You can use the app only once to claim the free breakfast.
