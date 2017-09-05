Chick-fil-A offers FREE breakfast in September. For REAL!

Chick-fil-A really wants you to try their breakfast.

You can get one of three breakfast-meal entrees any day in September for free, no purchase necessary.

Sample the new Chick-fil-A nuggets or sausage-topped Hash Brown Scramble, which debuted last month. Or stick with the tried-and-true Chicken Biscuit. For lighter fare, get the Egg White Grill.

Breakfast is better when it's free. Download the Chick-fil-A One App by 9/30 to get one of the below entrees on us. pic.twitter.com/vNfvGLKIrV — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 31, 2017

Is there a catch? App-slolutely

Yes. You don’t get something without giving something.

But in this digital, app-crazy age, it’s nothing you haven’t seen before. You need to have the Chick-fil-A One mobile app. Otherwise:

Download the app .

. Create an account , thus giving Chick-fil-A a chance to tempt you with more free food offerings, meaning more frequent visits to the chain.

, thus giving Chick-fil-A a chance to tempt you with more free food offerings, meaning more frequent visits to the chain. Claim your free breakfast item through the app during breakfast hours (before 10:30 a.m.) any day through Sept. 30.

You can use the app only once to claim the free breakfast.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

More deals, shopping news