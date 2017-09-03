Disneyland says sorry for refusing boy's 'Princess for a Day' wish

The happiest place on Earth said sorry for not living up to its own hype.

English mom Hayley McLean-Glass wanted to give her 3-year-old son, Noah, an early Christmas present with a November trip to Disneyland Paris. But not just any trip.

This trip would be to to see Elsa from Disney’s movie “Frozen” as part of the park’s Princess for a Day experience.

Noah knows all the words to “Let it Go,” his mom explain in her Instagram post.

When the mom emailed the Disneyland Hotel to firm up plans for the special day, a staff member replied, “he can’t have it….because he’s a boy.”

Let it go?

Oh no. She did NOT let it go. On her blog, sparklesandstretchmarks.com, McLean-Glass lands a two-fisted blow asking:

“So let me get this straight….my son, who fell in love with the concept of Disney Princesses at Disneyland, is not allowed to have the same experiences as the little girls who visit you simply because ‘He’s a boy?'”

Disneyland Paris issued an apology the same week telling NBC News British Partner, ITV News that this was an “isolated incident.”

“Diversity is near and dear to our hearts and we want to make sure that all our guests enjoy their experience at our resort. Of course, both boys and girls are welcome to enjoy the Princess for a Day experience in addition to all our other special activities.

“We are going to ensure this does not happen again.”

