Hey grown-ups: This is the social network you should be on

I only have a handful of websites and apps that I look at every day: Facebook, Twitter, USA Today, Mullet Passions. Oh, and the hottest social network going, Nextdoor.com.

What is it?

Nextdoor.com is a rapidly growing social network that connects actual, physical neighbors. You can post things to the neighborhood at large, or message neighbors privately, all the while revealing as much or as little about yourself as you want.

How does it differ from other social networks?

Instagram is great for posting pictures of meals and proving you went out somewhere. Twitter is great for expressing angry opinions about fake news and foreign leaders. Snapchat is great for … something. Probably something nefarious.

But all of these other social networks are a bit impersonal and disconnected. You’re often communicating with people who are far away — if they exist at all. Nextdoor is the opposite. It’s not just living through virtual reality. It’s real communications with real people — your real neighbors.

Still from your computer or phone, though, so you don’t have to actually physically interact with anyone. It is 2017, after all.

Why is it the best?

Nextdoor is great because there is a surprising amount of useful interaction with your physical neighbors that’s not covered by other social networks. Need a recommendation for a reliable handyman?

Nextdoor can help with that.

Lose your dog?

Nextdoor can help with that.

Want to find out why that S.W.A.T. team was outside the old man’s house on the corner?

Nextdoor can help with that.

But the best thing about Nextdoor is the gossip. There’s virtually no gossip on Facebook. Twitter gossip is about celebrities and Democrats. But Nextdoor gets right down to the nitty-gritty. It’s the best place for what you really want to know.

And what you really want to know is this: What are they building over there?

In the old days, the juicy gossip was which neighbor was spending a little too much time with the milkman. Nowadays, all we really care about is what new stores and restaurants are going up in the neighborhood. As soon as construction starts, you want to find out what’s going in there. Is it a HomeGoods or a crack dealer? Inquiring minds want need to know. And Nextdoor can help with that.

What’s the catch?

As with any actual human interaction, the risk is that the people you’re interacting with will suck. And Nextdoor does suffer from this problem.

It turns out that some of your neighbors are absolute nut jobs.

Fortunately, there isn’t much political discussion on Nextdoor, but there is still plenty of discussion that reveals your neighbors’ weirdness.

For example, in my neighborhood, we have quite a few new restaurants going up. Who could have a problem with that? A couple of my grumpy neighbors, that’s who. One particularly angry fella went off about how we didn’t need this many dang restaurants, and why can’t Millennials just settle down.

I’m looking forward to seeing what this guy hands out for Halloween. My money is on candy cigarettes and advice.

But…are there viral cat memes and videos of really great dancers who don’t realize they’re being filmed?

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of viral videos and epic rants being shared on Nextdoor. Look, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

Nextdoor isn’t a one-stop shop for all your social networking needs. It’s not there to replace Facebook and Friendster; it’s there to fill a gap.

You know, like what’s going on in your own backyard.

