Hurricane Harvey babies need diapers, this is how you can help

Watching news coverage of the devastation that is Hurricane Harvey, I saw a mom and dad carry their toddler through waist-deep water.

My heart broke for them. I have a daughter about the same age as their child, and I can only imagine what a parent would feel like in that situation. All you want to do is protect your children. But how are you supposed to do that in the face of a natural disaster?

I noticed the mom had a diaper bag. It occurred to me that wherever they ended up and however many diapers they had managed to stuff into that bag, they wouldn’t have enough.

This family has plenty to worry about. Where their kid’s next clean diaper comes from shouldn’t be one of those concerns.

I’ve learned that relief agencies don’t usually provide diapers. But, as any parent of a kid who is not potty-trained knows, diapers are as much of a necessity as anything else.

Luckily, there are several organizations working to get diapers to babies in need. And it’s super easy to support their efforts. Here’s how you can help:

Texas Diaper Bank

This 20-year-old agency helps distribute diapers to babies who are in vulnerable situations like domestic shelters. Since Hurricane Harvey, the diaper bank has been more of a disaster-relief organization, getting diapers to kids and seniors displaced from their homes across the Texas coastal region. The diaper bank is collecting diapers for babies and adults (all brands and sizes accepted, especially larger sizes) as well as pull-ups, wipes and formula.

To donate:



• Visit texasdiaperbank.org.

• Check out Amazon wish list.

• Visit Jet.com.

• If you have a Costco account, you can ship diapers and formula directly to the diaper bank. Send to:

The Texas Diaper Bank

5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504

San Antonio, TX 78238

National Diaper Bank Network

This diaper bank is just like the Texas non-profit, but it operates on a much larger, national scale, and is helping get basic necessities to victims in Texas.

To donate:

Visit nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org to make a monetary donation, which is tax-deductible.

Rewards points

Along with money, you can donate rewards points toward diapers.

Huggies: Points from this major brand are given to the National Diaper Bank Network. Here’s the breakdown of what your points can do for babies affected by Hurricane Harvey:

30 points = 1 diaper

240 points = 1 day of diapers

1,680 points = 1 week of diapers

To donate:

Visit huggies.com/en-us/rewards/redeem-points?f=3

Pampers: Pampers supports The P&G Disaster Relief Fund, which responds to natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, by providing basic necessities for victims.

10 points = 10 cents to the fund (up to $10,000)

To donate:

Visit pampers.com/en-us/rewards/pg-disaster-relief-fund

