Amazon's Top 25 toys for the 2017 holidays. Yes, already!

Holiday shopping is upon us. At least Amazon.com would like us to think so.
First, it was the return of all things pumpkin spice when summer revelers were still splashing in the pool. Now, before back-to-school new shoes have a chance to get scuffed, Amazon has released its Top 25 Toys & Games for the Holidays 2017 list.
Amazon recently unveiled its early toy preview list, curated by Amazon’s toy experts. It features some of the online retailer’s favorite products.
STEM toys have a prominent place on the list, and Eva Lorenz, Director of Toys & Games at Amazon, noted they encourage “learning through play.”
“We want kids to feel inspired to invent and explore, and believe STEM toys are a great catalyst,” Lorenz said.
Other are products you’ll no doubt recognize from your kids’ favorite TV and movie shows, including Paw Patrol, PJ Masks, Cars 3, The LEGO Ninjago Movie and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The top 25
1. FurReal Roarin’ Tyler, the Playful Tiger, $117
A tiger cub that roars and responds in more than 100 sound-and-motion combinations.
2. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 (847 Piece), $159.95
Build five different interactive models, from Vernie the Robot to Frankie the Cat. A tablet is required to build.
3. Fingerlings – Jungle Gym Playset + Interactive Baby Monkey Aimee (Coral Pink with Blue Hair), $19.99
A soft, interactive monkey that babbles and giggles and turns her head.
4. Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle, $299.99
An app-enabled toy racing car.
5. Melissa & Doug Star Diner Restaurant, $199.99
A wooden-diner play set.
6. Soggy Doggy Board Game, $18.99
A board game for the bath.
7. Disney Princess Dance Code Belle – Amazon Exclusive, $99.99
A story-driven app enables Belle to perform 10 dances with a touch of her necklace.
8. Paw Patrol – My Size Lookout Tower with Exclusive Vehicle, Rotating Periscope and Lights and Sounds, $99.88
A more than 2 1/2 feet-tall tower with lights and sounds for ages 3 and older.
9. Nerf Nitro FlashFury Chaos, $23.99
Kids can fire foam cars from blasters.
10. Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Playset, $99.99
A 5-foot-long raised race track with a motorized booster.
11. FurReal Makers Proto Max – Amazon Exclusive, $119.99
A pup that kids can code with more than 400 sounds, 100 eye animations, a range of colors and 360-degree motion.
12. LEGO Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty 70618 (2292 Piece), $159.95
A highly detailed movie model with three levels that include hidden weapons and seven mini figures.
13. Enchantimals Panda Tree House Playset, $37.99
A multi-level playhouse with Nari figure.
14. DropMix Music Gaming System, $99.99
A competitive music-mixing game to play with friends.
15. Cozmo, $179.99
A charming, game-playing robot.
16. Baby Alive Sweet Tears Baby (Brunette), $49.99
A sick baby that needs a lot of nurturing to get back to giggles and smiles.
17. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle Toy (2017) – Amazon Exclusive, $149.99
A bike equipped with bluetooth technology, so preschoolers can play games on a tablet or TV screen about letters or phonics.
18. Tegu Travel Pals Building-and-Stacking-Toys (6 Piece), $19.99
Six magnetic, wooden building blocks made for travel that encourage unscripted play.
19. Seedling Littles Galaxy Rocket Adventure Cape Kit, $24.95
For ages 2-4, this portable planet, shuttle, rocket and adventure kit is ideal for keeping little hands busy.
20. Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio, $16.29
Play-Doh creations come to life in a virtual world.
21. Just Play PJ Masks Headquarters Playset, $65.99
The double-sided playset has three levels and a PJ Picture Player, where kids can choose their mission and sing along to the theme song.
22. Roller Coaster Challenge Logic & Building Game, $29.99
Build your own roller coaster by solving a challenge with other players using logic, creativity and free-form building.
23. Osmo Genius Kit, $99.70
Become a numbers master by adding, counting or multiplying to pop enough bubbles to free and unleash a lighting storm.
24. Automoblox Mini SC1 Chaos & HR5 Scorch 2-pack cars, $23.99
Durable, wooden cars with a classic look that come in a two-pack with interchangeable components made of European Beech wood. The cars measure about 4.5″ each.
25. Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone, $26.65
Toddlers can pound or tap or slide to learn the different sounds and notes found on the xylophone.
To view Amazon’s top 100 toys and games for the holidays, click here.
