Social media reaction to all-female 'Lord of the Flies' is savage

The announcement that there was going to be a new “Lord of the Flies” movie with an all-female cast brought an immediate outcry that someone missed the point.

Girls? Stranded on an island? Tearing themselves apart the way boys did in the book and movie? The plot simply wouldn’t happen with an all-female cast, some said.

Maybe they have a point. Maybe not. But the social media responses are spot-on savage.

A thousand words on how they already did an all-girl Lord of the Flies and called it Mean Girls. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 30, 2017

We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017

The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of "Make with Chicks?" ideas & just picked the one that made the least sense. — Sam (@unegrandefemme) August 31, 2017

Lord of the Flies, but with women, and also written and directed by two men! This couldn’t POSSIBLY miss the mark! https://t.co/hxJMXg4Rsd — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) August 30, 2017

Dudes writing a female version of LORD OF THE FLIES is like a gift to the problematic think piece gods… — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 30, 2017

I am all for diversity in Hollywood but…..all female Lord of the Flies is a no from me pic.twitter.com/PCrZa5pvFb — Age N. (@_BetterWithAge) August 31, 2017

Like All the Moms?

