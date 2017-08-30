Writing checks and other basic skills kids don't know today

When my adult son handed me a personal check to cover his debt, I asked him how he knew Mr. Dollars.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” he said, repeating what was the most-often-used phrase between us.

I showed him the check. On the “Pay to the order of” line, he’d written, “Two hundred dollars.” The line below had my name, though I was fairly sure I was an unacceptable currency. His signature was at the bottom left, on the “Memo” line.

On the bottom right line, where you’d expect to see a signature, he’d written “$200.”

At 19, my son had absolutely no idea how to make out a check. Even after a quick tutorial, he required another two attempts before getting it right.

I was surprised at first, until I realized that a Millennial needs a checkbook like a Bedouin needs a life jacket.

It got me thinking what other basics aren’t in my son’s life-skill set (and no longer need to be).

My top 5 In my day, we had to know this stuff, but not anymore competencies:

Dialing 411 for information. My son will never know the humiliation of paying 50 cents to a bored telecommunications employee for a phone number that had just a 60 percent chance of being correct.

Misreading a map and, eventually, stopping for directions. Thanks to GPS-powered mapping apps, my son can blame technology for getting lost. The best thing is how voice assistants don’t scream back and blame you for ruining the trip.

Type with more than two fingers. Using more than two fingers seems excessive in a text-fueled world. In a few decades, maybe Millennials will complain how the younger generation depends on emojis rather than facial expressions.

Driving a stick shift . In between texts and social-media posts, it would be unfair to burden younger motorists with additional driving skills.

. In between texts and social-media posts, it would be unfair to burden younger motorists with additional driving skills. Spouting tedious “Well, back in my day” stories in an attempt to impress the younger generation. But just wait, Millennials. You will acquire this skill sooner than you think.

