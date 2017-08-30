Starbucks' online store is closing and you NEED these 9 sale items

Starbucks is closing its online store, and that means HUGE discounts on everything from mugs to teapots to cold-drip brewers.

On Oct. 1, the online shop will officially be closed. But you’ll still be able to find the items in stores and on Amazon and other online retailers.

The coffee purveyor is looking to extend its customer reach through partnerships with other digital retailers, it told Business Insider. The immediate result is up to 50 percent markdowns on some of its online merchandise.

Here are the best online deals

1. Recycled coffee-press kit

Price: $26.36 (reduced from $32.95)

2. Stainless-Steel Tumbler adorned with Swarovski

Price: $62.48 (reduced from $124.95)

3. 5-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Maker

Price: $27.97 (reduced from $39.95)

4. Two-piece stainless-steel water bottle

Price: $12.48 (reduced from $24.95)

5. Assam Glass Teapot

Price: $24.47 (reduced from $34.95)

6. Stainless-Steel Tumbler

Price: $13.99 (reduced from $19.95)

7. Espresso-Maker Bundle

Price: $31.95 (reduced from $49.95)

8. Stainless-Steel Clip Tumbler

Price: $9.99 (reduced from $22.95)

9. Lunch Tote

$7.48 (reduced from $7.48)

