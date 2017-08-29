Baby No. 2 on the way for Michael Phelps, wife Nicole

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and wife Nicole welcomed little Boomer into the world, does it? Boomer was born May 5, 2016.

My, how time flies.

Now, Boomer is toddling around, keeping mommy and daddy busy and preparing to be a big brother.

That’s right, Michael and Nicole Phelps are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news via social media on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Phelps posted this via Instagram.

“Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??”

With 28 Olympic medals (23 of them gold) and having retired from competition, he’ll soon get his exercise chasing around two kiddos.

The Paradise Valley, Ariz., resident also is busy promoting the work of his foundation, which is all about water safety for kids.

This USA TODAY Sports story has all the details. In May, Phelps talked about his foundation’s mission at a pool safety event in Chicago as part of his partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club and Special Olympics:

“If I can save a child’s life or save a human being’s life, I think that’s a lot more powerful than me coming back and swimming one more Olympics for our country.” “As hard as it is to say I won’t have the chance to stand on the medal podium with a medal around my neck, listening to the national anthem, because I love representing my country, I think what we’re doing, what I’m doing now, is way more powerful than that.”

