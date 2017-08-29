Save the date, save money: Free day at museums and zoos, 9/23
If you’ve been meaning to check out a museum with your family but haven’t found the time (or money), now is the time. Sept. 23 is the time to be exact.
Smithsonian magazine hosts Museum Day Live! and is offering free entry to more than 1,000 museums, cultural spaces and even zoos across the U.S.
What you need to know
- You must register first. It’s easy. Enter your email address, your name and the place you want to visit and your ticket appears on screen.
- Print your ticket to be safe. Some museums or zoos allow you to show your ticket on your smartphone or tablet, but others will require a printed ticket.
- This ticket provides general admission to the ticket holder and one guest. Other family members will have to pay full admission. Read more about restrictions here.
- You can download one ticket per email address. (So it appears possible to get additional tickets with another email address.)
