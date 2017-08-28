Pink makes us cry with her heartfelt speech at 2017 VMAs

If you watched the VMAs last night, you know Pink won the Michael Jackson Vanguard award.

But it was her acceptance speech that none of us will forget.

“I’m the ugliest girl I know,” Pink’s daughter, Willow, said one day out of nowhere. “I look like a boy with long hair.”

Understandably, Pink wanted to kick some 6-year-old’s you-know-what. Been there, am I right?

Because, really? HOW DARE they tell this gorgeous creature anything other than she’s beautiful and deserving of everything good in this world.

Instead, Pink inspired us with her thoughtful, typical-Pink response. And if we’re being honest, it made us rethink how tough we are on ourselves, too.

“They say that I look like a boy … Do you see me growing my hair? She said ‘no mama.’ Do you see me changing my body? ‘No mama.’ Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world? ‘No mama.’ Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world? ‘Yes mama.’

“Okay. So, baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl.”

Wow. Wow. Wow. Thank you, Pink.

Watch: Pink’s inspiring acceptance speech