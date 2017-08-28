Video: Mom goes on epic school-supply list rant in Target

Dena Blizzard is my kind of mom.

Seriously. I wished she lived closer so we could hang.

Three days ago, she posted a now-viral video about back-to-school days, teachers and parents who complain about school-supply lists.

It is simply awesome. And I am apparently not the only one who thinks so. It’s been viewed 16 million times in the past 72 hours on social media.

In the five-minute clip, Blizzard, who created the brand “One Funny Mother” (also the name of her off-Broadway comedy), roams the aisles of Target. She makes it clear that her kids’ teachers can put anything they want on their school supply lists so long as they get her children OUT OF THE DAMN HOUSE.

“It is the end of August. I will do ANYTHING to get you take my kids,” Blizzard says as she aggressively pushes her cart through the Target aisles. “You take these kids outta my house, I will get you whatever you want.”

“You know what? I am going to fill up my cart with stuff that isn’t even on that list.”

Blizzard, mom to three children — two in high school and one in eighth-grader — is intimately familiar with the education system. Her sister is a teacher, she tells AlltheMoms.com.

“I see all the hard work she puts into being a teacher,” Blizzard said. “Obviously, I had no idea it (the video) was going to go so far and wide, but I do think we all just needed to be reset.”

At one point in the clip, Blizzard puts parents on task, reminding them that teachers will spend hours on end with their children.

“They’re going to be with your kids EVERY day. Teaching your kids. You know what? I be like, ‘Oh you want a microwave? I am gonna get you a microwave.’ ”

But the video’s highlight comes three minutes in, when Blizzard pulls the cart over, drops her voice to a whisper and downs a mini bottle of what appears to be wine.

I think she pulled it from her purse. Solid. #momgoals

“We need to be thanking some teachers. The least you could do is buy a yellow binder,” she says.

Wine is actually a recurring part of Blizzard’s comedic shtick. She hosts a Facebook Live every week at 9 p.m. Eastern called “Tipsy Tuesday.” Anyone is invited to join, so long as they follow three rules:

They must be in their pajamas.

They can’t be wearing a bra.

They have to be drinking a glass of wine during the show.

“We are just trying to find the humor in the insanity of motherhood,” Blizzard said in a phone interview on Monday. “We get a lot of moms who are like, ‘Forget Hump Day. It’s Tuesday, and I am already done.’ ”

This week, her audience is likely to grow exponentially. Her “Back to School Costs” video rant has garnered her 62,000 new friends/followers since Friday.

If Blizzard sounds or looks familiar, it’s likely because she also found viral success last year as the “Chardonnay Go” mom.

In it, she parodies the 2016 “Pokémon Go” craze by using an app for moms that pinpoints the locations of random glasses of Chardonnay in the neighborhood.

