Video: Screaming cheerleader held down, forced into splits

Cringe-worthy video showing a 13-year-old cheerleader forced into the splits has led to a police investigation.

The video shows Denver’s East High School cheerleader Ally Wakefield “forced into a split by coach Ozell Williams while screaming in pain and repeatedly asking him to ‘please stop,’ ” The Denver Post reported.

Even worse: The video shows the girl being held down while screaming.

Denver police are investigating the cheerleading squad incident as a case of child abuse.

WATCH: H.S. cheerleader forced to do splits against her will

Five school officials were placed on administrative leave after the videos became public. They include: the coach; the principal; the assistant principal/athletic director; the assistant cheer coach; and Denver Public Schools’ deputy general counsel.

Information has surfaced that the coach was fired last year from another school for allegedly forcing cheerleaders to do the same thing, according to the New York Daily News.

