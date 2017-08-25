LEGO teases its largest ever set, and its Star Wars-themed

Give LEGO credit. They know how to build up anticipation and speculation.

The makers of the world’s most indestructible bricks have been teasing a mammoth new set, clocking in at 7,541 pieces.

Here’s what we know so far:

It’s APPEARS TO BE A SHIP OF SOME KIND.

The biggest LEGO set to date is the 5,922 piece Taj Mahal but, brace yourself! The newest LEGO Star Wars set is 1,619 pieces bigger! 😲 pic.twitter.com/seRy9UMxlv — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 22, 2017

It’s release date is October 1, 2017.

Get ready! #LEGOStarWars is assembling its biggest set yet! 😱 We just can't wait for October 1st! @starwars pic.twitter.com/bG5bYgHDv8 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 15, 2017

It appears to include a BB-8 figure.

(It’s hard to see, but you can glimpse him flying by in the video above.)

The London Bus comes in a box that is over 20,000 cm³ but something BIGGER is coming… 😮 4.86 times bigger, to be exact! 😉 pic.twitter.com/kgntOZZ5Ua — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 1, 2017

Users on Reddit and other Star Wars fans are speculating that the set is a collector’s edition Millennium Falcon. This is partly because there was apparently a video tag on the video teaser above that included the letters “UCS MF.” It has since been removed.

But “USC MF” could stand for Ultimate Collectors Set Millennium Falcon.

Or it might not. Who knows?

It's the UCS Millennium Falcon (new version, first was 2007). There's proof everywhere! — Dylan (Green Ninja) (@RealBrickPal) August 15, 2017

We do know the set is coming in a box that is four times bigger than the London Bus set, because…well, that’s what LEGO told us.

Retail prices, mini figures and other key details are still a mystery.

But folks on Twitter are already saying: Take my money. Now.

Stay tuned.

