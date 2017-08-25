LEGO teases its largest ever set, and its Star Wars-themed

Give LEGO credit. They know how to build up anticipation and speculation.
The makers of the world’s most indestructible bricks have been teasing a mammoth new set, clocking in at 7,541 pieces.
Here’s what we know so far:
It’s APPEARS TO BE A SHIP OF SOME KIND.
It’s release date is October 1, 2017.
It appears to include a BB-8 figure.
(It’s hard to see, but you can glimpse him flying by in the video above.)
Users on Reddit and other Star Wars fans are speculating that the set is a collector’s edition Millennium Falcon. This is partly because there was apparently a video tag on the video teaser above that included the letters “UCS MF.” It has since been removed.
But “USC MF” could stand for Ultimate Collectors Set Millennium Falcon.
Or it might not. Who knows?
We do know the set is coming in a box that is four times bigger than the London Bus set, because…well, that’s what LEGO told us.
Retail prices, mini figures and other key details are still a mystery.
But folks on Twitter are already saying: Take my money. Now.
Stay tuned.
