Not a 0? Don't wear leggings, principal says. Sorry if that 'hurt'

A high school principal in Goose Creek, South Carolina, turned a school dress-code reminder into the biggest fat-shaming blunder ever.

During an assembly this week, a Stratford High School principal urged students to rethink leggings:

“I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now. Unless you’re a size 0 or a 2 and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat.”

Some clueless body-shaming man?

Nope. The principal at Stratford High School is a woman, Heather Taylor. We know this because WCBD News 2 reported the story and obtained audio.

Parents and students, as one might expect, were outraged. A post on the Stratford High School Facebook page addressing the principal’s comments have been deleted.

However, according to ABC News 4, some of those comments included:

“I hope your comment about the kids weight didn’t push them over to committing unthinkable actions,” Facebook user AJ Lorinchack wrote. “You are responsible for all of the kids that go to your school. Due to your poor choice of words you may have instilled a lot of horrible things in the student community.”

“You’re meant to be a public figure that young women can look up to, yet you make comments bodyshaming teen females? I’m disappointed but not surprised,” Facebook user Mari V. Goins said. “[I] hope you actually own up to your words and realise (sic) just how badly you might’ve hurt these young girls.”

The principal had some time to reflect and on Thursday, two days after the Aug. 22 assembly, said she was sorry. Sort of. Not really.

“Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body. I addressed a comment made during a 10th grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way. I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success.”

