Working moms: Salaries peak earlier but are lower than men

The good news. College-educated women ages 22 to 32 see their pay grow slightly faster than men.

For working moms, good news ends there.

That’s because male college graduates earn more from the start, according to compensation research firm PayScale, as reported by CNBC.

Men start bringing home a median annual salary of $50,000 at 22, compared with $39,800 for women.

Although women’s salaries grow faster from ages 22 to 32, the gains begin to slow at 33, while men’s salaries hold steady.

Women peak early

Women see their peak salaries at age 40, according to PayScale. Their salaries at that age? $67,000 a year.

But men with the same education level at that age? $102,000.

PayScale’s vice president of data analytics, Katie Bardaro, told CNBC that men take high-paying jobs that also feature higher earning over time.

The ‘motherhood penalty’

The fact that many women have babies in their early 30s. As Working Mother points out, women are hurt by the “motherhood penalty,” in which employers perceive moms to be less committed to their jobs than colleagues without kids.

“There’s also the fact that many women have to leave the workforce so they can take care of their kids because of factors such as the high cost of childcare and corporate barriers and preventing them from moving up in their career,” Working Mother adds, “or if they don’t leave their careers completely, they may only work part-time, meaning less earning potential.”

