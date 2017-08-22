Mom and daughter are so close they got through college together

In the inspiring mom-daughter combo story of the year from myCentralJersey.com, Nancy and Sarah Dodge graduated from William Paterson University together — even after starting at different times.

The path to graduation was filled with more challenges for the duo than you would typically have for a four-year student. Just this year, Sarah underwent a difficult pregnancy and birth, and both women juggled full-time jobs and college courses.

But after all the bumps in the road, mom and daughter strolled across the stage and received a double graduation.

And they did it wearing “Wonder Woman” underwear.

How they got through it

Most college graduates will empathize with the Dodges’ not-so-glowing reminiscing of math classes.

Statistics? No thanks.

Sarah and Nancy credited their close relationship and a common major — psychology — for getting through long classes.

The journey was especially hard for Sarah, whose struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety almost made her drop out.

What’s next?

Sarah, 31, plans to go back to school for counseling or nursing, but her son also takes priority.

At 58, you wouldn’t be mistaken in thinking Nancy is close to retiring. But she’s only getting started when it comes to working.

“Don’t spend much time thinking about” applying for college, she said. “Just fill out the application, fill out the financial aid form and go. It’s worth it.”

Watch: Mom and daughter graduate from William Paterson University

Like All the Moms

Follow us on Facebook