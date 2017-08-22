Australia Zoo needs help naming rare white baby koala

There’s never a bad day for a cute animal story.

And today we’ve got a great one for you. Check out these adorable images of a rare white koala who recently emerged from her mother’s pouch at the Australia Zoo.

And guess what? You can help name her.

The zoo and Tourism Australia are currently taking suggestions for the koala’s name on their respective Facebook pages.

“Welcome to the world little one… we love you ’cause you’re different ❤️,” Australia Tourism said. “Australia Zoo needs your help in choosing her name. Leave your suggestions in the comments below”

Pop culture trends thus far seem to be a popular theme. Among those recently or most frequently suggested?

Eclipse

Bella

Luna

Opal

Olaf

Pearl

And, of course, the mother of dragons: Daenerys from Game of Thrones.

“She resembles the Dragon Queen with the white hair,” Dorel Baron notes on Facebook.

According to Australia tourism officials, the koala is not an albino. They also say that her fur could darken into the more traditional koala gray color as she gets older.

“But right now, she really stands out!” the tourism agency said on its site, adding:

“She has just popped out of her mum’s pouch and is increasingly adventurous and often climbs around with the other babies, chewing on eucalyptus.”

The Australia Zoo, located near Bisbane, is owned by Terri Irwin, widow of famous “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin. The zoo focuses on education and wildlife conservation.