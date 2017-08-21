Baby powder problems mount after J&J told to pay $417M

Johnson & Johnson, makers of the iconic baby powder, was ordered to pay $417 million to a California woman who claimed the talc caused her ovarian cancer.

Monday’s verdict was the latest against the company, with about 2,000 women filing similar cases, reported USA Today.

The plaintiff, Eva Echeverria, said she used Johnson Baby Powder twice a day for more than 40 years, even after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007. In 2016, after she saw a news report about another women becoming ill from talcum-based products, she stopped using the product.

Echeverria alleged that Johnson & Johnson was aware of dangers from using the product for personal hygiene but refused to warn the public.

An issue with moms already

Although the baby powder is a fixture in baby aisles, parents have long debated its usefulness and health benefits.

The American Academy of Pediatrics in the 1980s raised the issue of talcum powder due to aspiration risks.

Johnson & Johnson said it will appeal the jury’s decision.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

More kids and safety