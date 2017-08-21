10 funniest solar eclipse memes you'll see on the internet
Today’s the day. And we couldn’t let the day of the best solar eclipse North America has ever seen go unchecked without our favorite, laugh-out-loud memes.
1. That’s no moon….
2. You didn’t hear the 4,000 warnings not to look at the sun?
3. Ahh…the poor procrastinators…
4. Nature and those damn clouds.
5. Ohh, those poor Brits.
6. Was that really an eclipse?
7. Giving it a little side eye
8. 10 points for style
9. Interstellar photo bomb
10. Wonka wore it best
