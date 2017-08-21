10 funniest solar eclipse memes you'll see on the internet

Today’s the day. And we couldn’t let the day of the best solar eclipse North America has ever seen go unchecked without our favorite, laugh-out-loud memes.

1. That’s no moon….

2. You didn’t hear the 4,000 warnings not to look at the sun?

Me during the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/9E4sHUCFXM — meme (@memeclipse) August 21, 2017

3. Ahh…the poor procrastinators…

4. Nature and those damn clouds.

5. Ohh, those poor Brits.

6. Was that really an eclipse?

7. Giving it a little side eye

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂 pic.twitter.com/tjDGusmWA6 — DarkBla$ian (@ogNickelodeon) August 21, 2017

8. 10 points for style

9. Interstellar photo bomb

10. Wonka wore it best

Me later when the solar eclipse is happening #SolarEclipse17 pic.twitter.com/reLeG7fDEc — Brandon Miller (@brandonmiller__) August 21, 2017

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.