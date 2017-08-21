USA Today

10 funniest solar eclipse memes you'll see on the internet

10 funniest solar eclipse memes you'll see on the internet

News

10 funniest solar eclipse memes you'll see on the internet

Today’s the day. And we couldn’t let the day of the best solar eclipse North America has ever seen go unchecked without our favorite, laugh-out-loud memes.

1. That’s no moon….

2. You didn’t hear the 4,000 warnings not to look at the sun?

3. Ahh…the poor procrastinators…

4. Nature and those damn clouds.

5. Ohh, those poor Brits.

6. Was that really an eclipse?

7. Giving it a little side eye

8. 10 points for style

9. Interstellar photo bomb

10. Wonka wore it best

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

, , , Celebrity news and pop-culture, News

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home