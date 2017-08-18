Should parents have to take a class to teach their teen to drive?

The New Jersey Assembly recently voted to expand and formalize a century-old tradition that encourages one generation to teach the next how to drive from here to there quickly, safely and efficiently.

One bill would stretch the learner’s-permit period from six months to 12. It would also mandate 50 hours of practice driving, including 10 at night, with an adult licensee (preferably a family member) keeping track while riding shotgun.

And since Mom or Dad (or a guardian) would be shouldering much of the training anyway, a second bill would require them to brush up on driving laws – either in a 90-minute class with their kids, or online.

For some busy parents, supervising and tracking the driving habits of their children for 50 hours over a 12-month period in summer rain and winter snow might seem like a heavy slog.

But Garden State moms and dads wouldn’t be the first to take up this burden.

“Practice hours … are tried-and-true best practices in 46 of the 50 states,” said safe-driving activist Cathleen Lewis of AAA Northeast. “This is something we need to do to catch up.”

Read more by John Cichowski on what people have to say about the controversial legislation.

Like All the Moms?