Science experiment shows parents dangers of sending sick kids to school

Parents, can we chat for a second?

Can I ask you why you send your sick kids to school?

Yesterday, my youngest son’s school nurse called. He puked in class. Twice. Then four more times, once all over me.

He was perfectly fine, healthy and running amok with his brothers before school.

OK, he must have “picked something up” between here and the first hour of school. What germs did he catch?

One teacher crafted a simple, gross yet profusely blunt science experience illustrating how quickly germs spread.

The flu kills children every year

Courtney Lee Simpson, an elementary teacher, posted this simple photo in late 2014. However, it’s making the rounds on social media again this week.

Her post has been shared to teachers worldwide more than 307,000 times. The Centers for

Disease and Control said that on average, children get eight to 12 colds or the flu heading back to school each year.

Parents have dubbed this the “back-to-school plague.”

There were 104 pediatric deaths this past flu season, according to the CDC.

Which begs the question again. Parents, why are you sending your sick kids to school?

Just a ‘tummy bug?’

I took my son to his pediatrician, who examined him and ran tests. His conclusion? A 24-hour “tummy bug.” He told m my peanut could go to school the next day.

So imagine my shock when the school nurse called me again today! Peanut puked again.

Then guess what happened? Another school nurse call: my middle son was puking.

We are a family of asthmatics, so even the smallest bug can become something big and nasty. We wash our hands. Obsessively. I disinfected every inch of our house and my mommy van yesterday. #germaphobe

The science experiment

Simpson took three slices of bread and put them in Ziploc bags. But it’s how she did it that demonstrated how gross and fast germs displace.

Bag 1 : She used a clean white glove, placed a slice in a bag

: She used a clean white glove, placed a slice in a bag Bag 2 : She washed her hands, with bare hands placed a second slice in a bag

: She washed her hands, with bare hands placed a second slice in a bag Bag 3: Took a third slice, passed it to every child to touch and hold, then placed in a third bag.

When they came back a short while later, the slice in Bag 3 already looked “grungy,” she said.

The next day, her point was proven to the entire class.

Other teachers now say this simple experiment is part of their first week of school rundown.

‘Hot zones’ are breading grounds for germs

Dr. Harley Rotbart, University of Colorado pediatric professor, calls schools “germ candy stores.”

“It is stunning how many times kids touch their faces and then touch other kids,” he said.

Kids live in a very “touchy-feely” world, which is how germs are spread. He said “hot zones” for germs at school include:

No. 1: drinking fountains.

drinking fountains. No. 2: cafeteria trays, assembly lines.

cafeteria trays, assembly lines. No. 3: doors.

Ways to stay healthy at school

Sleep: Children need 10 to 11 hours. Sleep deprivation lowers the immune system’s ability to fight off germs. Exercise: Children need 40 minutes per day. Diet: Children need vitamin C-rich foods, they naturally fight colds off. Hand-washing: Teach kids to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song all the way through while washing their hands.

Rothbart said the “back-to-school plague” typically is an elementary-school issue, but recent years indicate it’s a gowning concern in middle and high schools, as well.

Wash your hands frequently, thoroughly.

