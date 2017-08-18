Meghan McCain sums up cancer in one succinct tweet

Sometimes the shortest statements are the most powerful.

Such was the case Friday when Meghan McCain, outspoken daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain, took to Twitter to post a brief update on her father’s ongoing battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“My father completed first round of radiation/chemo,” Meghan McCain’s post says. His resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here’s to small wins.”

She closes with a hashtag that we can’t reprint, but it pretty much sums up how everyone feels when they have a personal experience with cancer.

The tweet is clearly resonating, having been retweeted more than 1,500 times and liked more than 14,000 times in less than two hours.

This is not the first time that Meghan McCain has shared personal and poignant thoughts about her dad.

In a statement shortly after his diagnosis, the younger McCain called her father “the toughest person I know.” She said that cancer may afflict him in many ways, “but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

Father and daughter also frequently post sweet candid shots of themselves on their respective Twitter accounts.

Old man and his daughter on the mountain #Arizona pic.twitter.com/X3ndck2oFq — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 30, 2017

F— cancer indeed.

