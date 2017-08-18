American Girl's new Hawaiian doll debuts Monday and supports a great cause

American Girl is debuting a new BeForever doll on Monday, and we’re in love.

Aloha, Nanea Mitchell!

Her story

Nanea is a Hawaiian girl growing up on the island of Oahu during the early 1940s.

Her story will take her through the events leading up to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, World War II and its aftermath.

In creating the doll and her storyline, the company worked with a five-member advisory board that included an eyewitness to the Pearl Harbor attack, American Girl said in a press release.

The advisory committee also lent expertise on Hawaiian culture and history, the company said.

New look

Nanea is 9 years old and loves “dancing the hula, fishing with her father and playing with her dog, Mele, according to the release.

Her father works at the naval base when it is attacked by Japan, and her story chronicles how her family is affected by that event.

American Girl used an all-new “face mold” for Nanea. The 18-inch doll has hazel eyes and dark brown hair. She comes with a Hula outfit and accessories, including “Nanea’s Family Market,” that can be purchased separately.

A good cause

Nanea comes with time-period clothing and accessories.

And as part of her release, American Girl is teaming up with the American Red Cross.

Through 2017, the doll company will match any customer donation, up to $75,000. The money will go to the Red Cross’ Services to the Armed Forces program, which provides assistance to members of the military, veterans and their families.

Mahalo Nanea!

