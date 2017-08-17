'I hurt with her': Young friends comfort each other after racial slur

The image is sweet.

Best friends. One White girl. One Black girl. Sitting next to each other on an empty green football field.

The story behind the photo is strong and powerful. And just what we need in the wake of Charlottesville.

New York Times bestselling author Rachel Macy Stafford shared on her Facebook page:

“I’ll never forget what my daughter said after her best friend was subjected to a racist comment on the school bus one afternoon. ‘I asked her if she was okay,’ my child said tearfully. ‘She didn’t say anything, so I just scooted closer.’ Reluctantly, she admitted, ‘I didn’t know what to do Mama, so I just hurt with her.’

I hurt with her. #onlylovetoday

Words to remember

The post continues, and Stafford notes that the two friends have looked out for each other over the years on playgrounds, in basketball tryouts, and at basketball camp, where they realized they were the only two girls there.

Stafford asks in the Facebook post:

“What if we collectively remember, ‘I’ll hurt with you,’

is something we can all do when we don’t know what to do?’ “What if we collectively look into the eyes of our brothers and sisters to acknowledge their story and their pain rather than closing our eyes or looking away?

“What if we collectively acknowledged our privileges and blessings would be even greater if shared by our sisters and brothers?

“What if we collectively agree it is not ‘your back’ or ‘my back,’ but ‘our back’ if we are to create a unified and peaceful world for future generations?

“I think we can all agree there is a lot on the line for our country right now. Unity, peace, progress, understanding, and love are all on the line, and it’s hard to know if they’re going to make the cut.”

Stafford is the author of “Hands Free Mama” and founder of The Hands Free Revolution, both of which focus on letting go of distraction to focus on what really matters.

Her husband sent her the sweet photo of her daughter and her best friend on the football field.

That’s what’s on the line.

That’s what matters.

