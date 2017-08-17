'America's Got Talent' ventriloquist wows again

If you’ve been watching ‘America’s Got Talent’ then you already know about 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer.

The talented ventriloquist from Oklahoma City, Okla., earned the coveted Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B. during her audition.

In that May performance, Darci Lynne took to the stage with a shy demeanor and her puppet Petunia.

Together, they wowed the audience with humor, sweetness and the George Gershwin tune, “Summertime.”

Now, she’s back with another puppet, Oscar.

He’s a mouse and he confesses (with the help of Darci Lynne, of course) that he has a crush on ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Mel B.

Oscar admits he’s a mouse and Mel B. is human.

But Darci Lynne follows that up with a crowd-pleaser: “I didn’t think that would be an issue, I mean, Heidi was married to a Seal.”

And then the singing starts. And it’s the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You” which brings the audience to its feet. This young girl is winning fans across the country and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.

And, speaking of fans, Darci’s thanking you on Twitter for voting her through to the next round:

Hello AMERICA! I am grateful and happy I got voted through and I wanted to tell you about it❤️ @AGT #semifinals pic.twitter.com/Hx1jSRpDLa — Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) August 17, 2017

Watch: Darci Lynne and Oscar thrill the crowd

