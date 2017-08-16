Prosecco bar trucks may be coming to the U.S., and we can't wait

How is this not yet a thing where I live?
For those who like their bubbly (like say, me), this would seem to be a no-brainer.
A rolling, glorified bar cart that can pull up to any street festival or private party and dispense perfectly chilled, ready to drink glasses of amazing bubbly champagne from a tap.
The Brits apparently figured out this was a gold-mine idea about two years ago. That’s when Joe Bruce and Ben Broad (aka the Bubble Bros. Ltd.) launched their-now booming business in the U.K.
The two said they noticed a “real gap” in the market. They now have multiple Prosecco vans and a smaller Prosecco bike, suitable for smaller events.
“The vans and the bike act as a focal point for any event,” the two said in an email. “They become part of the entertainment, rather than just a place to grab a glass of bubbly.”
Is it popular? Um…what do you think?
It works like this:
Interested customers can hire The Bubble Bros., Prosecco van, which Thrillist has perfectly and aptly described as an “ice cream truck for adults,” for three hours.
The charge includes a barrel of “bubbly,” staff and the set up of the van.
Mixers (mimosas or bellinis anyone?) and additional Prosecco can be added on to the base price of £750.
(That’s about $966 under current exchange rates.)
So will we see a Prosecco bar on wheels rolling up to an event here in the States?
The Bubble Bros. say yes.
Comments