Before you lose it, take a mom time out. For your kids

Jamie Buss couldn’t escape the endless wants.

Mommy, can you help me pour the milk?

Could you take me to the skate park?

Can I have a friend over?

What should we make for dinner tonight?

So the mother of three, who was desperate, hid in the bathroom. They found her. They always do.

Take a time out

She needed to do something. Before she lost it. Buss gave herself a time out. She tells us in her column:

“I closed the door to my bedroom, locked it and laid on my bed to do nothing but stare at the ceiling. Then, I fell asleep.”

In her short absence, the house burned down, her children later failed to get into a good college and she was fired from her job as a newspaper columnist.

None of that happened. But if often feels that as a mother, if we take our eyes off making sure that everyone and everything is taken care of even for a second, everything will fall apart.

“Goodness, that guilt can be strong sometimes,” Buss writes.

‘You aren’t perfect’

We often berate our kids for their bad moods when we experience them too. We all need a time out and it’s good to take one for ourselves.

We know that. We read enough about self care. But it’s also important for our children’s well-being.

“Show the kids you aren’t perfect,” Buss writes. “Take time to recharge your batteries and come back when you’re good and ready. The message you send in those moments can speak volumes. Let them hear it loud and clear, but make sure you’re listening, too.”

Jamie Buss is a parenting columnist and mother of three. You can continue the conversation with her at www.facebook.com/ROCparenting or email ROCparenting@gmail.com.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.