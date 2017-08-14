Reviewed: 5 best, back-to-school laptops for teens, college students

If your teen or college student is in the market for a new laptop, we’ve narrowed your search, courtesy of Reviewed.com.

The researchers there have compiled a list of the 2017 best laptops for either high school or college students. Their recommendations include a variety of price points, designs and capabilities so you can shop smart.

WATCH: The best laptops for students

1. Acer Aspire E 15

$349.99 at Amazon

$399.99 at Walmart

A 15.6-inch, 1080p screen, a 7th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, a DVD burner, and 4GB of RAM is what Reviewed.com calls the “most fully featured cheap laptop we’ve ever tested.”

It’s not pretty, but it outpaces laptops that costs twice as much.

For $200, you can upgrade to 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD by removing a few screws.

2. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

$849.99 at Dell

Graphics power at a budget price, this base model comes with 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i507300HQ quad core processor. Reviewers say it offers loads of gaming capability for a bargain price.

The downside? It weighs almost 6 pounds and can be cumbersome to lug from class to class.

3. Apple MacBook Air

$979 at Amazon

$899.99 at Best Buy

$862.49 at Walmart

The design is what you’ve come to expect — ultra-thin, all-aluminum. The performance is fast for browsing, photo editing and word processing, and yes, there’s the large multi-touch responsive touch pad.

The only bummer, according to reviewers, was that the 1440 x 900 display loses contrast if tilted downward and the viewing angles are narrower than they would have liked.

Most laptops offers superior 1080p display or higher.

4. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

$999.99 at Microsoft.com

$999 at Amazon

This is a tablet first. But you can get a detachable keyboard cover (sold separately) when the stylus and on-screen keyboard aren’t cutting it. Reviewers call the stylus the best in class and say the built in kickstand gives the user plenty of angles to work with.

5. HP Spectre X360

$1,199.99 at Microsoft

Reviewers called it “an almost perfect laptop” for its head-turning, lightweight design. And while this is obviously one of the pricier options, the Microsoft Signature Edition model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD is still hundreds of dollars cheaper than its closer competitor.

It’s also ideal for any student with any major. The 2017 version now has a stylus, which means you can flip the screen around and take notes or draw diagrams on the screen.