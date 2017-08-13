7 Disney films to watch before they disappear from Netflix forever

You can look at Disney’s decision to pull their movies from Netflix and start its own streaming service two ways.

Wow. That stinks. We like movies by Disney — and also Pixar, which appears will be part of a new streaming service — and we don’t relish the thought of paying for two services.

Or you can gather your family and say who’s up for movie night? Grab the popcorn and watch these beloved films before they’re gone from Netflix forever.

That’s what we’d recommend.

You can have multiple movie nights if you want. Netflix subscribers can view these films through the end of 2019, Netflix says.

Here are 7 great Disney to catch right now.

1. ‘Finding Dory’

The sequel was a long time in coming but it comes close to living up to the original with everyone’s favorite forgetful fish. Dory is looking for her long-lost family with the help of Martin and Nemo.

2. ‘Moana’

This musical gives “Frozen” a serious run for its money as the best musical plus it has the Rock as the demigod Maui. Not only has he got muscles, naturally, but he can sing. Of course, like “Frozen” there’s an awesome message for girls about not just doing what’s expected of you, but doing what you know you’re capable of.

3. ‘The Jungle Book’

The live-action, visually stunning film follows 10-year-old “man cub” Mowgli, who was raised by loyal wolves, as he is tracked by villainous tiger Shere Khan. Along the way, he is helped by the noble and protective panther Bagheera and the loveable but lazy bear Baloo.

4. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’

The first film in the popular franchise holds up thanks to the savvy but speech-impaired performance of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Sparrow is enlisted to help rescue the daughter of a governor kidnapped to help break the curse of pirates caught between the world of the dead and living in this swashbuckling tale.

5. ‘Zootopia’

This animated film Oscar winner teams unlikely rabbit police officer Judy Hopps with con artist fox Nick Wilde to crack the case of some missing carnivorous animals. The sloth DMV scene is the one everyone will remember.

6. The Emperor’s New Groove

A sarcastic and vain David Spade is turned into a llama and must regain his throne. John Goodman, Patrick Warburton and Eartha Kitt also provide voices and laughs.

7. Homeward Bound

A talking golden retriever, cat and bulldog learn to get along in order to find their way home to their family’s new house in San Francisco. Corny, but also pretty good with all the feels.

