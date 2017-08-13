'Bad Mom' Kristen Bell rocks this tip about staying sane with toddlers

Actress Kristen Bell recently shared a wide-ranging interview with Huffington Post on everything from getting her kids to eat right to the upcoming “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

The mom of daughters, Lincoln, 4 and Delta, 2, said she doesn’t have all the answers or endless patience and turns to husband, actor Dax Shepard (“CHIPS”), when she’s out of both. Bell told the HuffPost:

“I have no shame in saying, ‘I need 25 minutes away from them right now; or ‘We need to switch. I don’t want the little one anymore. I do not want her right now.'”

Does that sound harsh? Not as harsh as losing it with your innocent little girl when you have a capable spouse on standby while you hit the reset button.

Strong mom, strong daughters

Here’s another clear-eyed take away from Bell about staying strong with toddlers. Raising strong daughters, she said, is about teaching them to be who they naturally are. Women are a feeling sex, she implied. So they should feel.

“You teach them to be strong by teaching them to be vulnerable. I think the things that have been viewed as women’s weaknesses for hundreds of years are actually our strengths ― our diffusion of conflict, our innate ability for empathy.”

