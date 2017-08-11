Avoid the scams: Where to buy safe solar eclipse glasses

Eclipse blindness is no joke.

So if you’re on the hunt for those chunky sunglasses to protect your kids’ eyes while viewing the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, good for you.

But you shouldn’t buy just any glasses. There are tons of fakes and knock-offs that could damage your kiddos’ retinas.

Safe glasses should carry the label indicating that they are ISO 12312-2 compliant. But even that’s not enough. Read on.

Warning issued

The American Astronomical Society issued a warning that the above label — which was a indication that the product met international safety standards, is no longer a guarantee that the glasses are safe.

That’s because some makers of faux eclipse viewers are slapping fake labels on untested products to make money on massive consumer demand for the glasses.

To help parents and eclipse-gazing enthusiasts, the astronomy society compiled a list of tried-and-trusted solar viewer brands, chains, and vendors.

Here are some American Astronomical Society-approved places, brands and prices to choose from:

Amazon.com

FYI: Friday, Aug. 11 is the last day to order glasses with standard ground shipping, in order to assure delivery for viewing Aug. 21. Prime members do have a little extra time.

Celestron ISO Certified, 2017 North American Total Solar Eclipse EclipSmart 2x Power Viewers Solar Observing Kit, $13.70.

5-Pack Premium ISO Certified Lunt Solar Eclipse Glasses, $24.95.

Best Buy

Since sunglasses are such a hot commodity, they can be hard to find in stores but these recommended binoculars and telescopes are still available, said Shane Kitzman, Best Buy spokesman.

Celestron ElipSmart 10 X 25 Solar Binoculars, $34.99.

Celestron EclipSmart 50mm Solar Refractor Telescope, $99.99.

Walmart

Lunt Solar Eclipse glasses – 5-pack, $24.95.

Meade Instruments (Meade.com)

EclipseView Standard Solar Glasses (10-pack), $19.99

More recommended U.S. solar viewer brands

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

More trending news