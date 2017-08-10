Watch: 4 short videos to prepare for once-in-a lifetime solar eclipse

The biggest and best total eclipse in American history is coming Aug. 21.

Here are four videos to help your family get ready — even if the eclipse isn’t directly in your path. They will help you understand what you’re watching and make sure you are being safe while doing so.

Solar Eclipse explained

This video explains the path of the solar eclipse, the definition of an eclipse and why spectators need a filter to views an eclipse.

How to make an eye-viewer

Eclipse blindness is a real thing. This video shows you how to construct an eclipse viewer with items you have around the house.

Animated sneak peek

Take a look at what happens in a solar eclipse in this animated video. Even viewers can won’t get to see a total eclipse will at least get to experience a partial eclipse.

Solar Eclipse to be live-streamed

Even if your family doesn’t live in the path of the Solar Eclipse you don’t have to be left in the dark thanks to this live-stream feed thousands of feet in the sky.

